Three people have been charged with the murder of a Handsworth man who was fatally stabbed outside a Coventry mosque earlier this month.

Haji Choudhary Rab Nawaz, 52, was found with severe injuries after a fight reported outside the Jamiah Masjid & Institute on October 2 and he died in a hospital shortly after the incident.

Adam Razaaq, Hasnian Razaaq 23, and Mohammed Faisal, 29, who are facing the murder charges appeared before Coventry Magistrates’ Court on Saturday.

Adam, 20, and Hasnian, 23 are from Halesowen, while Faisal is a resident of Handsworth in Birmingham.

They have also been charged with attempted murder after a second man was found with stab injuries. Three other men were arrested with the stabbing incident but they have been bailed.

There were reports of a fight involving a large group of men, some armed with knives, at the junction of Dunbar Avenue and Queen Mary’s Road in Coventry.

In a statement, Nawaz’s family described him as a “innocent, humble, and loving” man and thanked emergency services for their “tireless effort to save our father”.

As the investigation into his death continued, West Midlands Police have appealed to members of the public to report to them if they have any information about the incident.