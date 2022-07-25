18-month-old Layla Davis, a toddler in the UK is being compared to Albert Einstein and Boris Johnson for her messy blonde locks, a report in the Mirror stated.

The child was formally diagnosed with Uncombable Hair Syndrome (UHS) earlier this month. This is reportedly a rare condition that leads to dry and frizzy hair that cannot be combed or flattened down.

Scientists estimate that just 100 people in the world have this condition, reported the Mirror.

Layla’s mother Charlotte, 28 from Great Blakenham, Suffolk, and father Kevin, 35, have reportedly said that they tried blow-drying and conditioning their daughter’s hair but to no avail.

Charlotte is quoted as saying, “We have tried all sorts like blow-drying it, conditioning it, but we’ve just learned that this is just how it is.”

She added: “We’ve been in the shops and people would stop and say, gosh she looks like Boris Johnson.”

First identified in 1973, UHS is a disorder of the hair shaft of the scalp due to the genes not working properly. The condition develops in childhood (usually up to age three) but can reportedly appear as late as age 12.

NDTV reports that according to the Genetic and Rare Diseases Information Centre (GARD) of the US government, UHS is usually characterized by silvery-blond or straw-coloured hair. The hair is described as disorderly, which stands out from the scalp, and cannot be combed flat.

While there is reportedly no cure for this condition, it is supposed to usually get better or completely disappear around the start of puberty.

Charlotte reportedly said, “I was really proud to get the diagnosis because it’s so rare. Part of the reason I delayed getting her tested for it is because there are only one hundred people with it in the world – the chances of having it are so slim.”

Doctors typically suggest that you are gentle with your hair if you have UHS, stated the report in the Mirror.

Apparently, Layla is not the only child in the UK whose hair has led to comparisons with Boris Johnson.

Three-year-old Kohen Jax has only ever had one haircut as barbers refuse to cut his fuzzy blonde locks, reports the Mirror.

The boy’s mother, Aimee Ponsford, is convinced her son has UHS.

Aimee is reported to have said: “All of his siblings call him Boris, and when we’re on the school run their friends call him that too.

“He was bald until he was about one, and then he started growing these little white strands like fluff. His hair really isn’t very dense, it looks full and thick because of how it stands up but it’s not.

“Since then, it’s just grown into more craziness!”