Bones support the body and help us to move. However, with the surge in sedentary lifestyles and unhealthy foods people consume nowadays, bone-related ailments are on the rise, even among youngsters.

Exercising and eating healthy foods are two important ways to maintain bone health. Apart from this, there is also an effective Ayurvedic remedy that can help to strengthen your bones – the use of sesame oil.

According to Ayurveda, the traditional Indian system of medicine, sesame oil can treat numerous health-related issues including weak bones, the Times of India informs.

These tiny seeds are loaded with calcium, copper, magnesium, and healthy omega-3 fats. They also have high protein content, all of which can be extremely beneficial for those suffering from bone-related issues.

Cleveland Clinic informs that about 99% of calcium present in the body is stored in the bones and teeth.

Thirty grams of sesame seeds that are not hulled contain 22% of the Recommended Dietary Intake (RDI) of calcium – the mineral the body needs to build and maintain strong bones.

Sesame seeds can also provide the body with the recommended level of vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, and protein, and the best part is, just a handful of these wonder seeds, will do.

In order to reap the health benefits of sesame seeds, Ayurveda recommends using them in different ways. So, you can either eat these seeds or you can get a massage with sesame seed oil. Both options are good for health.

Sesame oil can penetrate all seven layers of the skin and can bring about amazing results.

During summertime, you can drink a sesame seeds concoction. All you need to do is soak a teaspoon of white sesame seeds in a glass of water, leave this water overnight, strain it in the morning and drink it.

Sesame seeds can be eaten directly in winter time or you can also sprinkle these little seeds over your salad or on any other of your favourite foods.

As per Ayurveda, a massage regularly for about a month with sesame seed oil is also beneficial for your bones.

For effective results, massage your body with some warm sesame oil. Also, ensure you massage gently for at least 15 minutes so that the oil soaks into your skin. You can wash off the oil 10 minutes later.