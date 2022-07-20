Toplined by Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, Pushpa: The Rise was one of the most successful Indian films of 2021. Apart from performing extremely well in its original language Telugu, the Sukumar directorial set the box office on fire in the Hindi belt also where its dubbed version gave tough competition to Ranveer Singh’s 83 and went on to rack up over ₹100 crores.

Buoyed up by the massive success of Pushpa: The Rise, the makers have started working on its sequel Pushpa: The Rule. The audience is eagerly waiting for the second installment of the film to dazzle the silver screen.

The latest update on the project suggests that National Film Award-winning actor Manoj Bajpayee has been approached to play an important role in the much-anticipated sequel. Yes, you read that right! The actor might play a cop in the film.

If reports about Bajpayee teaming up with Allu Arjun turn out to be true, Pushpa: The Rule will mark his third collaboration with the Icon star. The two have previously worked together on A. Karunakaran’s Happy and Vedam.

During a recent interview, Bajpayee praised the film, saying, “If you see Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa, the making is immaculate. Each and every frame is actually shot in a manner as if it were a life and death situation”. The way Manoj Bajpayee made this comment, it looks like the makers of Pushpa have approached Manoj Bajpayee for a key role in Pushpa 2.

Written and directed by Sukumar for Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media, Pushpa: The Rise told the story of the rise of its titular character Pushparaj and how he became a sandalwood smuggler.

The high-profile action drama also marked the debut of the noted Malayalam and Tamil actor, Fahadh Faasil in Telugu cinema. While the second installment of the film is still in production, Faasil recently told a publication that the makers may work on the third installment as well as they have enough material.

