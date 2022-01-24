Kangana Ranaut, one of the leading actresses working in Hindi cinema, has listed down some reasons behind the growing popularity of south content and superstars in Bollywood.

Ranaut has shared her thoughts on South content and superstars’ growing popularity after the thunderous success of the Allu Arjun starrer Telugu-language film Pushpa: The Rise (2021), which released on December 17, 2021, and surprised everyone with the kind of business its dubbed version did in the Hindi-speaking market and that too amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The film gave a tough competition to Ranveer Singh’s sports drama 83 (2021) and emerged as a surprise blockbuster at the box office.

Ranaut wrote: “Some of the reasons why south content and superstars are such a rage: 1) They are deeply rooted in Indian culture. 2) They love their families and relationships are conventional not westernised. 3) Their professionalism and passion are unparalleled.”

She also had advice for South superstars. “They should not allow Bollywood to corrupt them,” she added.

On the work front, Ranaut is presently busy with her production venture Tiku Weds Sheru, starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur. She will next be seen in the much-awaited action thriller Dhaakad. The film is set to release in May 2022. She also has RSVP Movies’ Tejas in the pipeline.

Her other projects include Emergency, Manikarnika Returns: The Legend of Didda, and The Incarnation – Sita.

