At D23 Expo on Saturday, Marvel Studios head honcho Kevin Feige revealed that there is no active Avengers team or organization in the Marvel Cinematic Universe anymore.

“Just because there is not an organization like the Avengers anymore, but we now have the Thunderbolts,” Feige said, confirming that the Avengers are no longer a going concern in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Feige also said that that is also the reason why the studio is set to introduce the Thunderbolts team. It is being done in order to fill the vacuum left behind by the Avengers.

The MCU’s version of the Thunderbolts will consist of Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), Alexei Shostakov AKA the Red Guardian (David Harbour), Bucky Barnes AKA the Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan), Ava Starr AKA Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen), Antonia Dreykov AKA Taskmaster (Olga Kurylenko), Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) and John F. Walker AKA the US Agent (Wyatt Russell).

The development has raised questions amongst the fans about the upcoming Avengers films Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars. Fans are concerned of the upcoming titles would introduce a new set of heroes or does it mean the end of a saga.

Following the announcement, Twitter exploded with reactions over the fate of MCU now that the OG superheroes are gone. One fan wrote, ”I don’t think this makes sense. Most of the characters from the Endgame final battle and funeral are still alive and I’m sure they would want to be prepared for another Thanos-type situation.”

Avengers last assembled in Endgame in 2019. It is highly likely that the surviving former Avengers will not be standing idly by while the Thunderbolts assemble. Tony and Natasha died at the hands of Thanos during the events of Endgame. Captain America is retired and off the radar. Hawkeye seems to have started a new life with his family, leaving the superhero days behind him. Hulk is active and seems to be wandering in space.

