Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein, produced by Edgestorm Ventures Private Limited, will start streaming on Netflix from January 14, 2022.

Right from its title to pop culture references, the upcoming Netflix series Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein is sprinkled with Shah Rukh Khan trivia, according to its cast member Tahir Raj Bhasin.

The actor says these throwbacks to the filmography of Khan, including movies like Baazigar (1993), Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995) to Om Shanti Om (2007) come from the utmost respect they have for the superstar who defines “all shades of romance”.

Set in the fictional town of Onkara, the story of Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein follows a romantic simpleton, Vikrant, played by Bhasin. He is an object of desire for Purva (Singh), who will go to any lengths to get him. The eight-episode series will see the mild-mannered Vikrant developing a new side to him. In order to escape Purva’s clutches and reclaim his life with his true love, Shikha (Sharma), he goes down a dark path only to regret it later in this pulpy thriller.

As a “Delhi boy who comes to Bombay to act”, Bhasin said it is impossible not to be a massive Shah Rukh Khan fan. “There is superstardom and then there is Shah Rukh Khan. He no longer represents the superstar’ he is an institution of someone who has a dream and puts in everything to make it. It was superb to know that there was SRK trivia thrown into the series. It is applicable too because the series is very pulpy Bollywood. It has throwbacks to the ’90s purely in terms of the theme: there is passionate romance and revenge. There is a character arc where an ordinary man faces extraordinary circumstances,” the actor, who was recently seen in Kabir Khan’s 83, told PTI in an interview over Zoom.

The trailer of the series, created and directed by Sidharth Sengupta, also introduces the viewer to a new phrase: Shah Rukh-giri. When you say ‘Shah Rukh-giri’, it means being a hero, said Bhasin. “It is with most humility and respect that these references have been made,” he added.

Also starring Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Anchal Singh, Saurabh Shukla, Surya Sharma, Brijendra Kala, Arunoday Singh, Anant Joshi, Sunita Rajwar, and Hetal Gada.

