‘There is nothing sceptical in ‘OMG 2’: Yami Gautam

Days after OMG 2 finally passed by India’s Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), actress Yami Gautam on Tuesday addressed all the hullabaloo created over the film.

Speaking to ANI, Yami said, “When one will see this film, they will find that there is nothing sceptical in this film. A very important and sensitive subject has been raised in this film, especially related to children’s education. The whole subject has been covered beautifully in the form of a courtroom drama. There is also comedy and a lot of entertainment in this film and I am happy to be its part.”

Actor Pankaj Tripathi, who is essaying one of the lead roles in the film, also expressed his views, saying the film is “made with precautions and sensitivity.”

“This is an important story and the film is made with all precautions and sensitivity. In the past days when the teaser of the film was released, a lot of controversies started erupting. I very much wanted to speak up and say to everyone that please watch the film first and then judge it, we are responsible people, Amit Rai took a lot of time to write this story,” he said.

Helmed by Amit Rai, OMG 2 has been under the radar ever since the makers unveiled the film’s posters and teaser. Several reports claimed that the film was put on hold by the censor board as the committee wanted to be extra cautious due to the film’s religious theme. But recently, the film was passed by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

The censor board gave an ‘A’ (Adults Only) certificate to the film, which also stars Akshay Kumar. In the film, Akshay will be seen essaying the role of Lord Shiva’s messenger.

OMG 2 will hit the theatres on August 11.