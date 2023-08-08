16 C
London
Tuesday, August 8, 2023
Subscribe
HomeEntertainment‘There is nothing sceptical in ‘OMG 2’: Yami Gautam
Entertainment

‘There is nothing sceptical in ‘OMG 2’: Yami Gautam

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Related stories

Entertainment

Birthday Special: 5 best films of Fahadh Faasil

Actor-producer Fahadh Faasil, who primarily works in Malayalam cinema,...
Entertainment

Farhan Akhtar confirms third film in ‘Don’ franchise

Filmmaker Farhan Akhtar on Wednesday officially announced the third...
UK News

Braverman accused of targeting ‘crooked immigration lawyers’ in suspected distraction plan

In the midst of what Downing Street has labelled...
News

Samira Ahmed cites Madonna’s inspiration in BBC discrimination lawsuit

BBC journalist and presenter, Samira Ahmed, has revealed that...
News

Asylum seekers moved to Portland barge

BRITAIN began moving some migrants on to a large...

Days after OMG 2 finally passed by India’s Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), actress Yami Gautam on Tuesday addressed all the hullabaloo created over the film.

Speaking to ANI, Yami said, “When one will see this film, they will find that there is nothing sceptical in this film. A very important and sensitive subject has been raised in this film, especially related to children’s education. The whole subject has been covered beautifully in the form of a courtroom drama. There is also comedy and a lot of entertainment in this film and I am happy to be its part.”

Actor Pankaj Tripathi, who is essaying one of the lead roles in the film, also expressed his views, saying the film is “made with precautions and sensitivity.”

“This is an important story and the film is made with all precautions and sensitivity. In the past days when the teaser of the film was released, a lot of controversies started erupting. I very much wanted to speak up and say to everyone that please watch the film first and then judge it, we are responsible people, Amit Rai took a lot of time to write this story,” he said.

Helmed by Amit Rai, OMG 2 has been under the radar ever since the makers unveiled the film’s posters and teaser. Several reports claimed that the film was put on hold by the censor board as the committee wanted to be extra cautious due to the film’s religious theme. But recently, the film was passed by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

The censor board gave an ‘A’ (Adults Only) certificate to the film, which also stars Akshay Kumar. In the film, Akshay will be seen essaying the role of Lord Shiva’s messenger.

OMG 2 will hit the theatres on August 11.

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Farhan Akhtar confirms third film in ‘Don’ franchise
Next article
Birthday Special: 5 best films of Fahadh Faasil

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Birthday Special: 5 best films of Fahadh Faasil

Entertainment 0
Actor-producer Fahadh Faasil, who primarily works in Malayalam cinema,...

Farhan Akhtar confirms third film in ‘Don’ franchise

Entertainment 0
Filmmaker Farhan Akhtar on Wednesday officially announced the third...

Braverman accused of targeting ‘crooked immigration lawyers’ in suspected distraction plan

UK News 0
In the midst of what Downing Street has labelled...

Popular

Birthday Special: 5 best films of Fahadh Faasil

Entertainment 0
Actor-producer Fahadh Faasil, who primarily works in Malayalam cinema,...

Farhan Akhtar confirms third film in ‘Don’ franchise

Entertainment 0
Filmmaker Farhan Akhtar on Wednesday officially announced the third...

Braverman accused of targeting ‘crooked immigration lawyers’ in suspected distraction plan

UK News 0
In the midst of what Downing Street has labelled...

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc