In the past few years, Ayushmann Khurrana has featured in some interesting movies and one of them is Andhadhun. The film, which was directed by Sriram Raghavan, was loved by the critics and even did well at the box office.

On Tuesday (05), the movie completed three years of its release, so while talking to ANI, Khurrana said, “I naturally gravitate towards edgy and disruptive scripts and Andhadhun was a combination of everything that is fresh, unique, path-breaking. Sriram Raghavan is one of the best directors of our country and I’m fortunate that I got the opportunity to creatively collaborate with him.”

“I surrendered to his vision and his mastery and I’m proud that Andhadhun is part of my filmography. It is a project that made me unlearn and learn a lot. Playing a blind man who plays the piano was not an easy task,” he added.

Khurrana won India’s National Award for Best Actor for his performance in the movie, and the actor gives credit for his act to Raghavan and other team members.

The 37-year-old actor said, “I couldn’t have done this with authenticity if I didn’t have a visionary person like Sriram sir to handhold me. I have to credit Pooja Ladha Surti (co-writer and editor) for her magic in shaping the film. And I’m thankful to my piano coach Akshayye Varma too.”

“I’m a total director’s actor and Andhadhun made me a better actor than before. It taught me to always challenge myself as an artiste and be a restless creative soul. Andhadhun was one of the most fulfilling films creatively for me as it gave me the freedom to express myself freely. So, all credit to Sriram sir for bringing out a side to me that I didn’t think existed and I thank him for choosing me to be a part of his masterpiece,” he added.

Well, multiple remakes of Andhadhun are on the cards. The Telugu remake titled Maestro starring Nithiin was released on Disney+ Hotstar a few weeks ago. The Malayalam remake titled Bhramam is all set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on 7th October, and the Tamil remake titled Andhagan is in the production.