Sooryavanshi is undoubtedly one of the most awaited films of the year. The movie was slated to release last year, but it will finally hit the big screens on 5th November 2021 (Diwali weekend).

The makers have kickstarted the promotions of the film and the first track from the movie titled Aila Re Aillaa has been released. Kumar took to Twitter to share the song with his fans.

He tweeted, “It’s nothing short of a celebration when Sooryavanshi, Singham and Simmba come together #AilaReAillaa Song out now : https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=CDmPmzi8eYc&feature=youtu.be #Sooryavanshi releasing on 5th November. #BackToCinemas.”

The song is a recreated version of Kumar’s own song of the same name from the movie Khatta Meetha (2010). Well, the new version is a blockbuster track as three A-list actors have been featured in it.

Apart from Kumar, Aila Re Aillaa also features Ajay Devgn (Singham) and Ranveer Singh (Simmba). All the three actors have danced their heart out in the song, and it is clearly a treat to watch them shake a leg together.

Directed by Rohit Shetty, Sooryavanshi also stars Katrina Kaif in the lead role. While Aila Re Aillaa has turned out to be a great track, we now wait for the recreated version of Tip Tip Barsa Paani featuring Kumar and Kaif.