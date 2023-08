The magic of Koi Mil Gaya

ONCE in a generation movie Koi Mil Gaya took everyone by surprise when it was released on August 8, 2003.

From the unique subject matter to the leading man’s remarkable transformation, special effects and introducing an extra-terrestrial into Bollywood, the sci-fi spectacular became a landmark movie and won multiple awards.

It had a stand-out performance from Hrithik Roshan, which won multiple awards. The Rakesh Roshan directed musical about an alien befriending a mentally challenged young man, also spawned two superhero inspired sequels and a cartoon spin-off.

Eastern Eye decided to mark 20 years of a great film by presenting 20 fun facts connected to it.