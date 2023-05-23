Director Sudipto Sen’s controversial film The Kerala Story has raised £20 million at the domestic box office in India.

Fronted by Adah Sharma, the film released theatrically in India on May 5 and received a polarised response from the audience, with states like West Bengal and Tamil Nadu banning it.

Despite banners, the film continued to perform exceptionally well in cinemas and has now cruised past the much coveted £20 million club, attaining an all-time blockbuster status.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the latest collection of the film on social media:

#TheKeralaStory cruises past ₹ 200 cr mark… Achieves ALL TIME BLOCKBUSTER status… [Week 3] Fri 6.60 cr, Sat 9.15 cr, Sun 11.50 cr, Mon 4.50 cr. Total: ₹ 203.47 cr. #India biz. Nett BOC. #Boxoffice pic.twitter.com/Dy2EVIp2pe — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 23, 2023

On Monday, the film’s production house Sunshine Pictures said The Kerala Story touched £20 million at the domestic box office.

Last week, a special screening of The Kerala Story was organised at the main theatre of the Pune-based Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) amid a protest by some students. Despite the heavy police force deployed at the venue, FTII Students’ Association (FTIISA) staged a protest claiming the student community was not informed about the show.

Produced by Vipul Shah, The Kerala Story depicts how women from Kerala were forced to convert and recruited by the terror group Islamic State (IS).

Apart from Adah, the film also stars Yogita Bihani, Sonia Balani, and Siddhi Idnani in prominent roles.