The controversial Indian film The Kerala Story (2023) has taken the domestic box office by storm by pocketing a whopping £8 million within a week of its theatrical release. The film is likely to enter the much coveted £10 million club by Saturday.

Starring Adah Sharma, Yogita Bihani, Siddhi Idnani, and Sonia Balani, The Kerala Story has already become the fifth-highest Hindi grosser of the year, behind Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan, Ranbir Kapoor-Shraddha Kapoor’s Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, Salman Khan-starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, and Ajay Devgn-starrer Bholaa.

The film is performing exceptionally well at the ticket window despite the fact that states like West Bengal and Tamil Nadu have banned it. On the other hand, it has been made tax-free in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Haryana.

Meanwhile, veteran Bollywood actor and Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Shatrughan Sinha has questioned the timing of the film’s release.

“Why is this film about religious conversion at the time of elections? This timing looks a bit suspicious,” he said during an interview.

He also extended his support to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s decision to ban the film in the state.

Reacting to the massive love the film has received, Sudipto Sen wrote, “More than 6000,000 people have seen this film so far in India. A new chapter begins today. THE KERALA STORY is releasing more than in 40 countries together…More and more numbers are going to get added. More and more blessings, love, and adulation will overwhelm us. We shall feel more responsible. More humble. More blessed.”

For those not in the know, The Kerala Story depicts how women from Kerala were forced to convert to Islam and recruited by the terror group ISIS.

