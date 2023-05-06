As per the Order of Service, the coronation of King Charles will integrate the ancient customs of a ceremony that has endured for nearly 1000 years with the contemporary, multifaceted aspect of Britain and its many religions.

In front of approximately 100 heads of state and dignitaries, Charles will be officially crowned today, Saturday (06), at Westminster Abbey, the site of all coronations since William the Conqueror in 1066.

The Order of Service notes that the coronation ritual has evolved over the centuries, adapting to changing needs.

Charles’ coronation will be unique in that it will involve a procession of religious leaders and the participation of individuals who “reflect the diversity of the United Kingdom and its peoples, in striking contrast to seventy years ago”.

As the supreme governor of the Church of England and “Defender of the Faith,” Charles, as the monarch, has maintained his steadfast belief in being a protector of all religions. He has frequently expressed his dedication to Christianity, Judaism, Islam, Buddhism, Sikhism, and other faiths.

According to the Order of Service, during the coronation ceremony, the king will pray publicly for the first time at a coronation, asking for grace to become a “blessing to all…of every faith and belief.”

The service further highlights that those presenting the traditional regalia, such as sceptres, maces, a ring, and a spoon, will “reflect the diversity of the United Kingdom and its peoples,” in striking contrast to 70 years ago.

The coronation will also showcase the king’s love for nature through the attire of his wife, Queen Camilla, who will also be crowned. Her robe will exhibit bees, a beetle, and various plants.

(Reuters)