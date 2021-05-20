Idris Elba is one of the most seasoned actors in the movie industry. He has been in some of the biggest Hollywood movies that were ever made. And, you can even get to find some of his characters in top best online casinos slot games. This article is going to be giving you some of the best movies that Elba featured in.

Fast and Furious Hobbs and Shaw

Hobbs and Shaw was the best come back the Fast and Furious crew had to come up with. The whole story line was becoming a bit monotonous and the fans were definitely not feeling it. A lot of complaints had been raised as to how the franchise needed to stop producing even more movies. Elba comes into the movie as a robot villain that even the rock could not defeat. This was the major twist in the story line that they needed.

Obsessed

This was one of the best movies that Beyoncé had to feature in. The last fight in the movies won an award for the best fight. And, both women were fighting for Idris Elba. This is one of the dominating role that he had to play and it definitely out him on the map. Elba plays the role of a hardworking and loving family man who seems to be in healthy and loving marriage. But, a simple mistake puts it all in jeopardy and could possibly ruin everything.

Mandela: Long Walk To Freedom

No one was really sure about whether or not Elba could pull off the role of one of the greatest African leaders. Therefore, you will find that there were mixed reviews for this film. But, the general premise is that Idris Elba was very convincing as Nelson Mandela, delivering a presentation which was nothing less of impressive as he described a significant number of incidents in the man’s life and demonstrating how he’s so deserving of the prominence and being named the greatest African leaders of all time.