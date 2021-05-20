We challenge you to put away the devices and join around for a good old-fashioned board game while we spend more time at home during the pandemic. You will appreciate the break regardless of which game you want to play. We have compiled a list of our all-time favourite board games, including every popular genre like some games you can find at the best aussie online casinos .

These classic board games have been around for a long time for a reason: they’re entertaining to play and will brighten up any environment.

The Game of Life

We could not leave Life out of this list. We recall playing this game as children and fantasizing about all the opportunities (and obligations) that come with adulthood—college, marriage, children, insurance!

In this famous game, each player is given a plastic automobile to drive around a game board that represents the progression through many stages of life, from choosing a college to enjoying your retirement.

Clue

Clue is a thrilling murder mystery game in which everyone becomes a detective. The Boddy Mansion has been the scene of a murder, and it’s up to you to solve the case. There are only six suspects, and one of them is you. To find clues, move your game pieces throughout the mansion’s chambers and secret tunnels. Mr. Boddy was assassinated. What kind of weapon did they use?

Candy Land

Candy Land is a delicious game that brings back good childhood memories for us. The quirky board game includes colourful characters like Mr. Mint and Princess Frostine, as well as landscapes like a candy cane forest and gumdrop mountains. Candy Land's idea is simple, making it a game that even the youngest members of the family can play.

Monopoly

Since 1935, when the first official Monopoly game was released, this game of property acquisition has produced real estate titans. As players buy and trade assets while avoiding being thrown in jail, the board game demands risk and luck. Players are allowed to purchase available properties if they have the necessary finances. If you want to generate money throughout the game, you can charge the other players’ rent.