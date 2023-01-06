A successful businesswoman from West Yorkshire and the winner of The Apprentice 2021, Harpreet Kaur opened up about her relationship with co-star Akshay Thakrar admitting “something has blossomed between us”.

The entrepreneur, 31, appeared on Thursday’s episode of the spin-off show The Apprentice: You’re Fired as the new season kicked off. However, instead of talking about the new batch of hopefuls, show host Tom Allen seemed more interested in knowing about her relationship with Thakrar.

Talking about the same, Harpreet said, “I think we were really focused on the process, focused on the tasks, there was absolutely nothing going on at the house. I think going through the process and coming out of it, we built a friendship, and it went from there. Everything after the show.”

For those not in the know, Harpreet and Akshay announced their relationship after The Apprentice came to an end. “The best things in life happen unexpectedly,” the couple captioned the photo they shared on social media to make their relationship official.

Seeing Akshay sitting in the audience, Tom said, “Akshay, you were a candidate in last year’s process, but there’s also another reason you’re here, isn’t there?” As Akshay smiled, Tom turned to Harpreet and asked, “Isn’t that right, Harpreet?”

“Oh yeah. Well since the show and in the past few months, you know, something has blossomed between us,” Kaur said.

Is it a £250,000 investment?’ Tom probed, adding: ‘Wow, how romantic!’

She then admitted she hasn’t been sliding into anyone’s DMs, before Akshay spoke about how surprised he was to find love on a business show.

“I was just in the boardroom all the time,” he joked. “Me and Harpreet hardly spoke on the show hardly, because we never worked on the same team. And even while the show aired, we hardly spoke, it’s only after, I was like, “Let’s grab dinner,” she was like, “No, I can only do lunch,” I said, “Fine”, and then we really connected, our mindsets really connected.”

