Tharoor responds to Trump’s statement on India’s Russian oil imports

Highlights:

Tharoor criticized President Trump for making statements about India’s energy policy.

Trump claimed India would cut Russian oil imports to “almost nothing” by year-end.

Indian officials denied any such agreement or commitment.

The remarks followed Trump's imposition of 50 percent tariffs on Indian goods.

Tharoor emphasized that only India can speak for its own decisions and policies.

Indian National Congress leader and Member of Parliament Shashi Tharoor has publicly criticized U.S. President Donald Trump for making statements on India’s energy policies, specifically regarding its oil imports from Russia. Tharoor said that only the Indian government has the authority to announce or discuss the country’s decisions, not foreign leaders.

“I don’t really think it’s appropriate for Trump to be making announcements about India’s decisions. I think India will make announcements about its decisions. We don’t tell the world what Trump will do. I think Trump should not be telling the world what India will do,” Tharoor said while speaking to Indian media on Thursday.

His comments came after Trump claimed that India would reduce its Russian oil imports “down to almost nothing” by the end of 2025. The U.S. President said he had received assurances from Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding this reduction, but the Indian government has denied that any such understanding was reached.

Tharoor Questions Trump’s Public Claims on India’s Policy

The issue arose when President Trump, during a White House press briefing with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, claimed that India had agreed to drastically cut back on its oil imports from Russia.

“India, as you know, told me that they would stop. It is a process; you can’t just stop it. But by the end of the year, they will be down to almost nothing. That’s a big thing, that is almost 40 percent of the oil. India has been great. Spoke to Prime Minister Modi yesterday and they have been absolutely great,” Trump said.

However, Indian officials quickly refuted this statement, clarifying that India’s energy policy is guided solely by its national interests. They emphasized that India will continue to pursue decisions ensuring the affordability, security, and stability of its energy supplies, independent of any external influence.

In response, Tharoor asserted that such remarks by a foreign leader create unnecessary confusion and misrepresentation of India’s stance. He noted that while the United States has the right to shape its own foreign policy, it cannot speak on behalf of another sovereign nation.

Tharoor Highlights India’s Independent Foreign Policy

Tharoor’s criticism reflects growing frustration within sections of India’s political establishment over Trump’s repeated claims regarding Indian foreign policy decisions. He argued that such statements undermine India’s independent position on global issues.

India has maintained a balanced approach in its dealings with both Western nations and Russia, especially in energy cooperation. The country’s imports of Russian crude have been seen as part of a broader effort to secure affordable energy amid global volatility.

According to Tharoor, India’s autonomy in making foreign policy decisions must be respected. He noted that announcing or predicting India’s policy moves is the prerogative of its elected leadership and relevant ministries, not of any foreign government.

Trump’s Remarks and Their Broader Context

Trump’s latest comments come shortly after his administration imposed 50 percent tariffs on Indian goods and urged New Delhi to diversify its energy sources. The U.S. President has been vocal about reducing global reliance on Russian energy following his administration’s sanctions against Moscow.

In recent days, Trump has also said that he would encourage China to lower its Russian oil imports. However, analysts suggest that his approach of publicly announcing other nations’ policies could strain diplomatic ties.

For India, the statement adds to existing trade tensions following the tariff hikes. Indian policymakers have expressed that decisions related to energy sourcing will continue to align with national economic needs and geopolitical considerations, not external pressure.

Tharoor Underscores Need for Diplomatic Respect

Tharoor’s remarks underline the importance of mutual respect and diplomatic restraint in international relations. His position emphasizes that countries should communicate their policies directly rather than through the assertions of foreign leaders.

While Tharoor’s critique focused on Trump’s remarks, it also indirectly reaffirmed India’s broader stance of non-alignment and strategic independence. Observers note that the Congress leader’s comments mirror a sentiment shared by many in New Delhi—that India should not be portrayed as acting under external influence.

As of now, there has been no official statement from the Indian government beyond its clarification denying any agreement to halt Russian oil imports. The issue continues to draw attention as both nations navigate a complex relationship marked by cooperation in some areas and disagreement in others.