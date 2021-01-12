A host of Indian celebrities who tested positive for Covid-19, the disease caused by the novel Coronavirus, have since recovered. Joining the list is Telugu superstar Ram Charan who has announced recovery from the deadly virus.

The Tollywood star took to social media and announced that he has tested negative for Covid-19. He also thanked his fans and well-wishers for their good wishes and added that he cannot wait to get back to work at the earliest.

“Happy to share that I have tested negative for Covid-19. Cannot wait to be back to work very soon. Thank you again for all your good wishes,” the actor, who was last seen in Vinaya Vidheya Rama (2019) wrote on Instagram.

A couple of weeks ago, Ram Charan had announced on social media about testing positive for the novel Coronavirus. “I have tested positive for Covid-19. No symptoms and quarantined at home. Hope to heal soon and come out stronger,” he wrote.

On the work front, Ram Charan next stars in visionary filmmaker SS Rajamouli’s next RRR, a fictional story about India’s freedom fighters, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem who fought against the British Raj and Nizam of Hyderabad respectively. The magnum opus also has Jr NTR in the lead role, while Bollywood stars Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt appear in important cameos in the film.

Produced by DVV Entertainments at a whopping budget of ₹400 crores (4000 million), RRR was originally scheduled to release on 8th January, 2021. But the Coronavirus pandemic sent all plans for a toss and the makers had to stall its shoot when India went into a complete lockdown. The team resumed shooting recently and we hear that the period action drama is being shot at a brisk pace. The new release date is expected to be announced soon.

