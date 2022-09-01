A teenage schoolboy has been jailed for six years for killing three men in horror crash on the M606 motorway in West Yorkshire in June, media reports said.

Jack Simpson, 16, caused the tragic deaths of Sohail Ali, Simon McHugh and his friend Kyden Leadbeater.

This week, he appeared at Bradford Crown Court today, and pleaded guilty to three counts of death by dangerous driving.

The court heard that Simpson was driving the van the wrong way up the motorway at a speed of 70mph in a 30mph road.

Sohail Ali, 28, was driving a taxi that was hit head-on by a Ford Transit van being driven the wrong way after it failed to stop for police. The accident also claimed the life of a 48-year-old McHugh who was a passenger in the taxi and an 18-year-old man who was a passenger in the Transit van.

West Yorkshire Police have arrested Simpson on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. He also suffered serious injuries, the police said.

According to reports, the schoolboy was previously on bail for burglary. The court heard how Simpson was on police bail and curfew in respect of allegations of night-time burglaries of dwellings at the time of the crash.

Judge Richard Mansell QC said: “I remind myself you were on police bail and also note the competence of your driving, up to the point of collision, showed a previous experience of driving vehicles illegally.

“Allowing you credit for your guilty pleas, the sentence on the three offences of causing death by dangerous driving is six years concurrent on each offence.

“No sentences will be regarded by many of placing a wholly adequate value on their lives. The sentence is the maximum sentence I can pass on you. You will carry with you for the rest of your life the responsibility for killing these three young men and bringing untold grief and pain to their families.”

Family, friends, and colleagues paid tribute to the victims of the tragedy. Ali’s uncle Amar Khan, said: “He was young, enthusiastic, happy, kind and gentle. He had many cousins and relatives who always looked up to him. He was a friend to all of them.

“His friends are absolutely distraught. It is very sad and shocking – he was only 28. It is a massive shock.”From a young age, all his customers would ask for Sohail to pick them up. He really enjoyed helping the elderly and would take their shopping into their house. He loved it. He was calm and made people feel comfortable with his presence. He was a beautiful soul.”

Tributes were also paid to McHugh at the court. His mother appealed to Simpson to change his life around.