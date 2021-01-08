In 2018, a Kannada film titled K.G.F: Chapter 1 starring Yash had hit the big screens. The movie was blockbuster at the box office and became the highest-grossing Kannada film. Even the Hindi dubbed version had done a good business.

Everyone has been waiting for K.G.F: Chapter 2, and to make it grand and a pan-India film, the makers roped in two Bollywood stars, Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon.

Today, on Yash’s birthday, the makers have released the teaser of the film. Director Prashanth Neel took to Twitter to share the teaser with everyone.

He tweeted, “A promise was once made, that promise will be kept! https://youtu.be/Qah9sSIXJqk Wishing Rocking Star @TheNameIsYash a very Happy Birthday. #KGF2Teaser #HBDRockyBhai @VKiragandur @prashanth_neel @hombalefilms @duttsanjay @TandonRaveena @SrinidhiShetty7 @BasrurRavi @bhuvangowda84.”

The teaser of the film is damn good and keeps us engaged for those 2 minutes 16 seconds. Yash is looking dapper in the teaser and Raveena Tandon leaves a mark with her strong presence. We also get to see a small glimpse of Sanjay Dutt in it and Srinidhi Shetty is looking pretty in the teaser.

Well, after watching the teaser of K.G.F: Chapter 2, we are sure moviegoers would be excited to watch the film. The makers have not yet announced the release date of the film, but they have confirmed that the movie will release in cinemas. Last year, there were reports that the film might get a direct-to-digital release; however, Yash had denied the reports.