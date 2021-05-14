Broken But Beautiful season 3 is one of the most awaited web series of the year. It stars Sidharth Shukla and Sonia Rathee in the lead role.

A couple of days ago, the makers had announced that the series will start streaming on 29th May 2021, and yesterday, the first look posters of Sidharth and Sonia were unveiled.

Today, the makers have released the teaser of the series. ALT Balaji tweeted, “Obsession never ends, it shifts. Rumi aur Agastya ki story kuch aisi hi hai. Sometimes what you want may not be what you need. Watch out for the trailer; #BrokenButBeautiful3 streaming on 29th May on #ALTBalaji @ektarkapoor @sidharth_shukla #SoniaRathee.”

Well, the teaser is quite good and this love story looks like an emotional ride. Sidharth Shukla surely steals the show with his act and Sonia Rathee also leaves a mark.

Now, after watching the teaser, we are keen to watch the trailer and know more about Rumi and Agastya.

Broken But Beautiful season one and two featured Harleen Sethi and Vikrant Massey in the lead roles. Both the seasons had received a great response, and we are sure that the viewers have high expectations from season three.

The series will mark Sidharth Shukla’s digital debut and we are sure his fans are excited about it.