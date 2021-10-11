Rajinikanth starrer Annaatthe is one of the most awaited Tamil films of the year. The posters and the songs of the movie have already created a good pre-release buzz, and now, the makers are all to unveil the teaser of the film on 14th October 2021.

Sun Pictures took to Twitter to make an announcement about it. They posted, “Arangam Mulukka therikka therikka! #AnnaattheTeaser is releasing on October 14 @ 6 PM @rajinikanth @directorsiva #Nayanthara @KeerthyOfficial @immancomposer @prakashraaj @IamJagguBhai @khushsundar #Meena @sooriofficial @actorsathish @AntonyLRuben @dhilipaction @vetrivisuals.”

Directed by Siva, Annaatthe also stars Meena, Khushbu, Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh, Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Vela Ramamoorthy, and Soori. The movie is slated to release on Diwali this year (4th November 2021).

A few days ago, the title track of the movie sung by late S.P. Balasubrahmanyam was released, and it has received a great response. After the song was out, Rajinikanth had tweeted, “45 வருடங்கள் என் குரலாக வாழ்ந்த எஸ்பிபி அவர்கள் அண்ணாத்தே படத்தில் எனக்காகப் பாடிய பாடலின் படப்பிடிப்பின் போது, இதுதான் அவர் எனக்குப் பாடும் கடைசிப் பாடலாக இருக்கும் என்று நான் கனவில் கூட நினைக்கவில்லை. என் அன்பு எஸ்பிபி தன் இனிய குரலின் வழியாக என்றும் வாழ்ந்து கொண்டே இருப்பார். (During the filming of the song that SBP, who lived as my voice for 45 years, sang for me in the film Annaatthe, I never dreamed that this would be the last song he would sing for me. SBP will live on through his sweet voice forever.)”

On Saturday (9), the second song of the film titled Saara Kaattrae was released. It’s a romantic track featuring Rajinikanth and Nayanthara.