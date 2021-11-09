Nushrratt Bharuccha is mainly known for starring in romantic comedies. However, the actress has now come out of her comfort zone and has starred in a horror film titled Chhorii.

Chhorii will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on 26th November 2021, and on Tuesday (9), the teaser of the film was released.

Bharuccha took to Twitter to share the teaser with everyone. She tweeted, “Nightmares will come true #Chhorii is coming. Don’t say we didn’t warn you Fearful face Teaser Out Now! #ChhoriiOnPrime, Nov 26 @FuriaVishal @PrimeVideoIN @TSeries @Abundantia_Ent @CryptTV @PsychScares @vikramix @ShikhaaSharma03 @NotJackDavis #BhushanKumar.”

The teaser of Chhorii is intriguing and makes us want to know more about the film. But well, it’s not scary at all. Let’s hope that the trailer and the movie will scare us.

It’s for the first time when Bharuccha will be carrying a film on her shoulder and after watching the teaser, we can expect a good performance from her.

Chhorii is a remake of the Marathi film Lapachhapi, and it is directed by Vishal Furia who had also helmed the original movie. It also stars Mita Vashisht, Rajesh Jais and Saurabh Goyal.

Lapachhapi had received a good response from critics as well as the audiences. It will be interesting watch what response Chhorii will receive.