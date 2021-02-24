Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s movies are always like a huge celebration on the big screen. He narrates his stories in a larger-than-life manner, and his next release Gangubai Kathiawadi won’t be an exception.

The Alia Bhatt starrer is one of the most awaited films of the year, and today, on Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s 58th birthday, the makers have unveiled the teaser of the movie.

Alia took to Twitter to share the teaser with her fans. She tweeted, “Happy Birthday Sir.. I can think of no better way to celebrate you and your birthday Presenting a part of my heart & soul. Meet .. Gangu!Red heart #GangubaiKathiawadi #SanjayLeelaBhansali @bhansali_produc @jayantilalgada @PenMovies @prerna982.”

Well, as expected it’s a fantastic teaser, and it will keep you hooked for those 1 minute 30 seconds. Also, it leaves us wanting for more.

Alia Bhatt is an amazing actress and she has proved her mettle in many films earlier. But, with Gangubai Kathiawadi, the actress is surely taking a big leap and in the teaser is simply excellent.

One of the best elements in the teaser is the background score. Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s movies are known for its incredible music and Gangubai Kathiawadi surely won’t be an exception.

The movie is slated to release on 30th July 2021, and now, after watching the teaser we are sure moviegoers will surely be excited to watch the film.