Known for his distinct cinema, renowned filmmaker Anurag Kashyap is set to present his new directorial Do Baaraa to the audience. On Wednesday, the filmmaker along with producer Ekta Kapoor launched the theatrical trailer of the film.

At the event, when Kashyap was asked to share his thoughts on Hindi films failing to achieve the kind of commercial success that some South Indian films have achieved across India and around the world, he said that it is because the people who are making Hindi films don’t speak the language themselves.

“Because our Hindi films are not rooted, this is the simple answer. When you see Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam films, they’re rooted in their culture, whether that’s mainstream or non-mainstream culture. But our films are not rooted. Here, people who can’t speak Hindi, who speak English, are making Hindi films. Wherever the films are rooted, they work. When our mainstream filmmakers make their kind of films, they work,” he said.

Giving examples of Gangubai Kathiawadi and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, the filmmaker added, “Gangubai Kathiawadi and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 worked because the two filmmakers made the kind of films they usually make. Other filmmakers are attempting to make those films that they don’t usually, they’re trying to impress, changing genres. The moment we go rooted, our films will work.”

Kashyap is attempting science-fiction with Do Baaraa, which is reportedly a remake of the Spanish drama film Mirage. “It’s not a remake, it’s not even a homage,” he said.

There are also rumours that he is remaking Quentin Tarantino’s Kill Bill. “You’ll get to know (what it is) when I make it. It’s foolish to remake a classic. That film is already there and is a big classic, why remake that? If you had seen my T-shirt which I had worn during the announcement, it had Kill Bill and Khoon Bhari Maang on it. Khoon Bhari Maang was actually made before Kill Bill. So there’s no point telling what I’m making. When I make it, you should watch, decide and tell me,” he signed off.

Starring Taapsee Pannu and Pavail Gulati, Do Baaraa is scheduled to release on August 19, 2022.