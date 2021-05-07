Veteran music composer Vanraj Bhatia, who had composed songs for many films and TV shows, passed away today. It is said that 93-year-old was suffering from age-related issues and was bedridden.

Vanraj Bhatia had composed music for films like Ankur, Bhumika, Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro, Mandi, Mammo, Sardari Begum, Tamas and others. He had also composed songs for many TV serials like Khandaan, Bharat Ek Khoj, Wagle Ki Duniya and more.

For his music in Tamas, Bhatia had won National Film Award for Best Music Direction. In 2012, he was honoured with Padma Shri.

Many celebs took to social media to mourn Vanraj Bhatia’s demise.

Farhan Akhtar tweeted, “RIP #VanrajBhatia .. apart from the many other brilliant musical works he created, I vividly remember the theme of ‘Tamas’ that started with a shriek so filled with anguish, it could send a chill up anyone’s spine and break anyone’s heart.”

Actress-turned-politician, Smriti Irani, wrote on Twitter, “Shocked to learn about the passing away of Vanraj Bhatia. Wagle ki Duniya , Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron, he leaves behind countless memories in his scores. My condolences to his loved ones & fans. ॐ शान्ति.”

Lyricist Prasoon Joshi tweeted, “Will always remember #VanrajBhatia as a very inspiring musician who constantly explored with his melodies and compositions. Recordings with him will replete with new learning. You will live on through your music.”

Music composer Ehsaan Noorani posted, “Farewell Vanraj Bhatia one of India’s finest composers … was glad to have known you worked with you and been part of your music ……. There will not be another you ….”

We pray that Vanraj Bhatia’s soul rests in peace.