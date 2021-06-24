According to reports, Tamannaah Bhatia is onboard to headline Maddock Films’ upcoming streaming show Yaari Dosti. Producer Dinesh Vijan is set to bankroll the show for streaming media giant Amazon Prime Video.

Arunima Sharma has been tapped to direct the slice-of-life series. Aside from Bhatia, Yaari Dosti will also feature Aashim Gulati in an important role. If all goes well, the show will hit the shooting floor in September.

Spilling some more beans, a source close to the development informs a publication, “Yaari Dosti marks the web space directorial debut of Arunima Sharma. She has previously worked as an associate director for Dinesh Vijan productions like Cocktail (2012), Finding Fanny (2014), and Angrezi Medium (2017). As suggested by the title, the series is centred around the theme of friendship.”

Tamannaah Bhatia can be currently seen in Disney+ Hotstar’s streaming show November Story, which marks her foray into the digital space. Her performance has received positive response from critics and audiences alike. She is now waiting for the release of her upcoming films Seetimaarr, Maestro, Gurthunda Seethakalam, F3, Bole Chudiyan, and That Is Mahalakshmi.

Aashim Gulati, on the other hand, has done a few popular shows on Indian television, including Karn Sangini and Dil Sambhal Jaa Zara. He debuted in Bollywood with Anubhav Sinha’s Tum Bin 2 (2016).

Amazon Prime Video, which is currently riding high on the huge success of The Family Man 2 (2021) and Sherni (2021), has an interesting line-up of upcoming projects. Its next major offering is going to be the Farhan Akhtar-starrer Toofaan, which will soon be followed by shows like Inside Edge 3 and Mumbai Diaries 26/11. Buzz has it that Maddock Films’ production venture Mimi, starring Kriti Sanon in the lead role, is also gearing up for a premiere on the same streaming media platform.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.