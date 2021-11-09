Chiranjeevi and Keerthy Suresh will be seen together in a movie titled Bholaa Shankar which is the Telegu remake of the Tamil film Vedalam. On Tuesday (9), it was announced that Tamannaah Bhatia has joined the cast of the film and she will be seen opposite Chiranjeevi in the movie.

Bhatia took to Twitter to inform her fans about it. She tweeted, “Honored and ecstatic to be a part of the MEGA MASSIVE MOVIE #BholaaShankar Can’t wait to share the screen with @KChiruTweets sir once again! Bring it on @MeherRamesh Gaaru! @AnilSunkara1 @KeerthyOfficial @AKentsOfficial @BholaaShankar.”

Bholaa Shankar will be directed by Meher Ramesh and on Monday (8), the filmmaker had tweeted, “Kick started today with photoshoot & look test of @BholaaShankar with MEGASTAR @KChiruTweets On Nov 11th 7:45 am opening puja & 15th onwards shoot begins #BholaaShankar #MegaEuphoria.”

The shooting of Bholaa Shankar will start on 15th November 2021.

Talking about other films of Bhatia, the actress will be seen in movies like Plan A Plan B, F3 and Bole Chudiyan. Meanwhile, Chiranjeevi will be seen in movies like Acharya and Godfather. The former, which also stars Ram Charan, Kajal Agarwal and Pooja Hegde, is slated to release on 4th February 2022.