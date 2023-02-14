The Baahubali star Prabhas enjoys a huge fanbase all across the world. While the pan-India superstar has always ruled the hearts of the masses with his indistinct charm, he is widely praised for the hospitality that he delivers to his team and his co-stars.

Time and again, the superstar has gone out of his way to show his hospitality to his team. While we have heard a lot about his serving nature, this time the beautiful actress Tamannaah Bhatia seems to be impressed with Prabhas’ hospitality.

Recently, during an interview, when asked about working with Prabhas and his hospitable nature, Tamannaah said, “Prabhas’ hospitality is universal. It’s very easy to say 30 dishes, which, according to him, are not at all about money. It’s about making people feel special. insanely magnetic, the perfect explanation for a real king. Prabhas is actually unaware and clueless about the amount of impact he has on people and the stardom he holds around him.”

Earlier, many of Prabhas’ co-stars have been seen praising the superstar for his hospitality. Stars like Pooja Hegde, Shruti Haasan, Shraddha Kapoor, and Amitabh Bachchan have praised the delicious home-cooked food that Prabhas has offered to them during their shoot.

On the work front, Prabhas has a very interesting line-up with films like Salaar, Adipurush, and Project K.

