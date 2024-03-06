10.5 C
Taiwan minister apologises for 'racist' jibe against Indian workers
Headline news

Taiwan minister apologises for ‘racist’ jibe against Indian workers

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Taiwan’s labour minister Hsu Ming-chun has apologised for her comments on Indian migrant workers after they drew sharp criticism of being racist.

The island nation bordering China plans to recruit Indian workers and has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Indian government on February 16 to help alleviate labour shortages in Taiwanese industries.

In an online talk show on February 29, Hsu said that Taiwan will first recruit workers from northeastern India because “their skin colour and dietary habits are closer to ours.”

In addition, Hsu also said since northeastern Indians are “mostly Christians”, they are adept at manufacturing, construction, and farming.

Speaking at a legislative hearing on Tuesday, Hsu apologized for her “inaccurate” choice of words, stating that Taiwan’s labour policies, whether directed at local or foreign workers, are crafted with equality in mind and are never discriminating, Central News Agency reports.

Hsu’s earlier comments drew sharp criticism with legislator Chen Kuan-ting of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party sharing a video on X stating that “Taiwan values everyone, irrespective of their race, culture, or religion.”

Taiwan’s foreign ministry also apologized for Hsu’s comments and regretted that it had led to criticism among Taiwan’s society, Indian friends, and other international stakeholders. “The government expresses sincere apologies for this situation. It will earnestly review its actions and make improvements going forward.”

“Taiwan fully respects India’s diverse and rich culture and cherishes the friendship between the peoples of Taiwan and India. It will spare no effort in advancing cultural exchanges and mutual understanding between the two countries,” the statement added.

The ministry assured that Taiwan will welcome any Indian worker who meets the conditions for recruitment and satisfies industry demand, regardless of their ethnic background. Qualified workers will be treated fairly and accorded due protection under Taiwanese law.

The Taiwan government also hopes that the people of Taiwan will support the country’s efforts to engage with the world and further advance substantive interactions with partners in the Indo-Pacific region, it added. (Agencies)

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

