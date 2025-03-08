Tahawwur Rana’s extradition to India moves forward as US Supreme Court rejects plea

Pakistani-Canadian doctor Tahawwur Hussain Rana, accused of involvement in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, is one step closer to being extradited to India. The US Supreme Court recently denied his emergency stay application, reinforcing the extradition order confirmed earlier by former President Donald Trump during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the US.

Rana had petitioned the top court for an emergency stay, claiming that his return to India would expose him to torture and potential death due to his Pakistani origin and religious identity. However, Justice Elena Kagan rejected his plea, prompting his attorney to appeal directly to US Chief Justice John Roberts.

Rana’s legal team has consistently argued against his extradition, citing concerns over his safety. They claim that his previous service in the Pakistani Army, coupled with his current health conditions—including a bulging artery and Parkinson’s Disease—makes him particularly vulnerable in Indian custody.

In his plea, Rana also referenced the 2023 Human Rights Watch World Report, which accuses India’s ruling BJP government of systematic discrimination against religious minorities, particularly Muslims. This argument, however, has not influenced the US judicial system, which continues to back his extradition.

India has long sought Rana’s extradition due to his links to Pakistani-American terrorist David Coleman Headley, a key conspirator behind the 26/11 Mumbai attacks that left 174 people dead. Rana was previously convicted in the US for providing material support to the banned terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). While he was acquitted of direct terrorism charges in India, he served a 14-year prison sentence in the US for his involvement in a foiled attack in Denmark.

Following the Supreme Court’s decision, Indian authorities are preparing to bring Rana to India, where he will be produced before a special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court. The NIA is expected to seek his custody for further interrogation, marking a significant milestone in India’s fight against terrorism.

The move to extradite Rana gained momentum after Donald Trump publicly confirmed it during a joint press conference with PM Modi at the White House. Trump asserted, “Tahawwur Rana will be going back to India, where he will face justice.” PM Modi expressed gratitude for the decision, highlighting it as a major step in holding the perpetrators of the 26/11 attacks accountable.

Once in India, Rana will undergo legal proceedings under the NIA, and his interrogation is expected to provide crucial insights into the broader terror network responsible for the Mumbai attacks. His extradition is being hailed as a major victory for Indian intelligence agencies and law enforcement in their ongoing battle against terrorism.