Tahawwur Rana extradition: 26/11 plotter interrogated by NIA amid tight security in Delhi

Tahawwur Hussain Rana, the Pakistani-Canadian accused of plotting the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, has finally been extradited to India from the United States after a prolonged legal battle. Landing in Delhi on Thursday (10) evening aboard a special flight, Rana was immediately taken into custody by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and placed in high-security detention at their headquarters.

The NIA secured 18-day custody of Rana following a court order and launched a detailed interrogation, led by senior officers of SP and DSP ranks. The agency has prepared a comprehensive questionnaire focusing on his role in the 2008 attacks, his ties to Pakistan’s intelligence network, and possible plans to replicate such attacks in other Indian cities.

NIA Secures Successful Extradition of 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attack Mastermind Tahawwur Rana from US pic.twitter.com/sFaiztiodl — NIA India (@NIA_India) April 10, 2025

Rana’s interrogation is being carried out under strict surveillance. He is lodged in a 14×14 high-security cell on the ground floor of the NIA headquarters. The cell is monitored by multiple CCTV cameras and guarded round-the-clock.

Only 12 top-ranking NIA officers have access to the space. Movement inside the premises has been restricted to ensure confidentiality and security. The interrogation itself is being conducted on the third floor in a room equipped with dual-camera recording systems.

Sources said the initial rounds of questioning are aimed at identifying Rana’s handler in Pakistan and tracking the financial and logistical support he may have extended to sleeper cells within India. Investigators are also exploring his links to David Headley, the Pakistani-American terrorist who had previously conducted reconnaissance in Mumbai ahead of the 26/11 attacks.

- Advertisement -

Rana’s flight route from the US to India also attracted attention as it notably avoided Pakistan’s airspace. However, the return flight of the aircraft, owned by a Vienna-based charter company, used the standard route through Pakistan.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio welcomed the extradition, stating that the United States has long stood with India in seeking justice for the 166 people killed in the 2008 attacks, including six American citizens. “I’m glad that day has come,” he posted on social media platform X.

Reactions poured in from across the political spectrum. Former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel credited the UPA regime for laying the groundwork for the extradition, while Delhi Legal Cell Head Anil Soni hailed it as a diplomatic victory for Prime Minister Modi. Meanwhile, National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah took a veiled swipe at the government, questioning the status of other unfulfilled promises.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray stirred controversy by demanding a public hanging for Rana, while 26/11 survivor Abdul Kalam Qureshi, who was injured during the CST station attack, called for capital punishment.

The NIA believes Rana may have devised similar attack plans for other Indian cities. His extradition is being seen as a critical milestone in unraveling the broader terror network behind the 2008 attacks. According to the US Department of Justice, Rana will face trial in India on 10 criminal charges including conspiracy to wage war against India, murder, and violations under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis confirmed that the NIA and Union Home Ministry will determine whether Rana will be taken to Mumbai for further investigation. Mumbai Police is expected to provide full cooperation.

The interrogation is being supervised by DIG Jaya Roy, the officer who played a pivotal role in bringing Rana back to India. Daily updates from the sessions will be sent directly to the Ministry of Home Affairs. Other investigative agencies have also requested access to question Rana during his custody period.

As India intensifies its efforts to seek justice for one of the deadliest terror attacks in its history, Tahawwur Rana’s interrogation could potentially expose more names and previously unknown details of the 26/11 conspiracy.