The makers of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 have finally resumed production on the much-awaited horror-comedy film from this week. If reports are to be believed, Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani, who front the lead cast, have reached Manali to shoot a song for the upcoming movie. Now, we hear that seasoned actress Tabu, who essays a crucial role in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, will join the team in March.

When an entertainment portal contacted director Anees Bazmee and asked him if Tabu has allotted her dates in March to complete the film, he said, “Yes, she has. I am shooting in Manali right now, from here I will come back to Mumbai where we will continue shooting for the film. In Mumbai, we will start shooting from March 3 or 4, and whenever Tabu will have her scenes she will join us too. Everyone has given their dates for March.”

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is a sequel to Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007) which starred Vidya Balan, Akshay Kumar, and Shiney Ahuja in central characters. While Priyadarshan helmed the original, the baton to direct the sequel has been passed on to Anees Bazmee.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 hit the shooting floor in February 2020 in Jaipur. The team canned a major portion of the film in Lucknow before all shooting activities came to a screeching halt due to the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic followed by lockdown.

When asked if the team will go back to Lucknow again to film remaining portions, Bazmee said, “We are planning to go back to Lucknow. Once we finish wrapping up the parts in Mumbai, we will then move to Lucknow.”

Produced by Bhushan Kumar and Murad Khetani under T-Series Films and Cine1 Studios, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is set for its theatrical bow on November 19.

