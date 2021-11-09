Taapsee Pannu has many interesting projects lined up and one of them is Shabaash Mithu, a biopic on Indian cricketer Mithali Raj. Recently, the actress wrapped up the shooting of the film and took to Twitter to inform her fans about it.

She tweeted, “8 ki thi jab kisi ne ek Sapna dikhaya tha, ki ek din ayega jab Cricket sirf gentleman’s game nahi hoga. Humaari bhi ek team hogi, ek pehchaan hogi.. “Women in Blue” Aa rahe hai hum,Jald hi #ShabaashMithu ITS A FILM WRAP! Get ready to cheer for the World Cup 2022! #WomenInBlue.”

A few days ago, the actress had tweeted a couple of pictures of herself in Raj’s jersey and had written, “The meta moment…. Soaking it in… Nearing the end… #ShabaashMithu @M_Raj03 @srijitspeaketh @priyaaven @AndhareAjit @Viacom18Studios.”

Directed by Srijit Mukerji, Shabaash Mithu is produced by Viacom 18 Studios. While we have seen many biopics made on male cricketers, this one will be the first biopic on a female cricketer.

Talking about other projects of Pannu, the actress will be seen in movies like Looop Lapeta, Dobaaraa, Mishan Impossible, Woh Ladki Hai Kaha and Blurr. With Blurr, she will be making her debut as a producer.