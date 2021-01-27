Taapsee Pannu starrer Rashmi Rocket is one of the most awaited films of the year. The actress plays the role of an athlete in the movie and she has been sharing pictures and videos from her training sessions as well as from the sets.

Recently, the actress wrapped up the shooting of the film and took to Instagram to inform her fans about it.

She posted, “Not sure if I have the time and space to explain how this film actually happened. From the basic storyline I heard in Chennai 3 years back to actually complete its filming against all odds in these challenging times. This was one hell of a driven team effort! I’m going to reserve the details for later coz I’m sure we have many more battles to fight till the release but what I can say is this is one team that’s gonna do it all with a smile and most effortlessly coz the captain of this ship @akvarious believes in working strictly in between chilling with bunch of friends on set, instead of the other way round. Producers @pranjalnk @nehaanand21 @rsvpmovies who are relentless and don’t have the word ‘quitting’ in their dictionary. @nehapartimatiyanidop whose lens can transform any basic moment into whistle blowing big screen shot . Writers, cast, art, production design , so on n so forth the list is long. Baaki release ke time kahaaniya bataane mein mazaa ayega. For now drawing the curtains on #RashmiRocket and moving onwards n upwards coz this Rocket has left us sky bound ! #FilmWrap #RashmiRocket.”

While the shooting has been wrapped up, the makers have not yet announced the release date of the film.

Apart from Rashmi Rocket, Taapsee has movies like Haseen Dillruba, Looop Lapeta, and Shabaash Mithu in her kitty.