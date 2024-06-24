25.9 C
T20 World Cup 2024: England and South Africa advance to semifinals
Sports

T20 World Cup 2024: England and South Africa advance to semifinals

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

South Africa's Marco Jansen hits a six that leads to his team's victory of the ICC men's Twenty20 World Cup 2024 Super Eight cricket match between West Indies and South Africa at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda on June 23, 2024. (Photo: Getty Images)

Chris Jordan’s superb hat-trick guided England to a commanding 10-wicket triumph over the United States in the T20 World Cup. His figures of 4-10 restricted the US to 115 all out, setting the stage for a comfortable chase by England. Skipper Jos Buttler then hammered an unbeaten 83 from just 38 deliveries, propelling his side to victory in a mere 9.4 overs.

Making a stellar comeback, Jordan shone with his hat-trick in the 19th over, dismissing Corey Anderson, Ali Khan, Nosthush Kenjige, and Saurabh Netravalkar. This remarkable feat marks the first hat-trick by an Englishman in any men’s T20 international.

Reflecting on his achievement, Jordan commented, “It’s an incredible feeling, especially to restrict the USA in such a special setting. I’ve been close to a hat-trick before, so it’s great to finally achieve it.” Buttler lauded Jordan’s performance, stating, “He executed his plans superbly, and securing a World Cup hat-trick is a tremendous accomplishment.”

Meanwhile, in Antigua, South Africa secured their place in the semifinals by defeating the West Indies by three wickets in a rain-affected match. Pursuing a revised target of 123 from 17 overs, South Africa successfully chased down 124-7 with an over to spare. Tabraiz Shamsi played a pivotal role with the ball, claiming 3-27 to restrict the West Indies to 135-8.

South Africa captain Aiden Markram expressed relief at reaching the semifinals but acknowledged areas for improvement, saying, “It’s a relief to reach the semis, but we’re

not complacent because we would have preferred a more convincing performance.” With this victory, South Africa joined England as the semifinalists from Super Eight Group 2.

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

