T-Series and Colour Yellow Productions’ upcoming production venture, An Action Hero, kicked off its first day of shoot in London.

The film stars Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead role. The makers of the film also released a motion teaser of the film.

Ayushmann Khurrana, counted amongst one of the most versatile actors in Bollywood, will be joined by another multifaceted actor, Jaideep Ahlawat. While Khurrana kicked off the muhurat shoot today, Ahlawat will begin the schedule in the next two days.

Directed by Anirudh Iyer, An Action Hero showcases an artist’s journey, both in front and behind the lens. The film is set to enthral the audience with its slick action and offbeat satirical sense of humour.

Speaking about the film going on floors, Bhushan Kumar, Chairman & Managing Director of T-Series, said, “It has been a long wait for us to kick off the shoot for An Action Hero. We can’t believe that the movie is already going on floors today and are excited to give it our best! The film has a fresh and quirky story and is mounted on a lavish scale.”

Talking about the film kicking off filming, maverick filmmaker Aanand L Rai said, “This is the first time that we are experimenting with this genre and An Action Hero is going to be an unconventional entertainer. Today is a proud moment for me to watch Anirudh behind the camera, directing his own film. I have seen him grow as a director and nothing makes me happier than watching him own this film completely! We began the muhurat shoot with a lot of enthusiasm today and I’m certain the energy will translate on-screen too.”

Gulshan Kumar, T-Series and Aanand L Rai present An Action Hero, a Colour Yellow Production directed by Anirudh Iyer, produced by Aanand L Rai, Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar.

