Swiss court convicts Hinduja family on labour exploitation charges

By: Shelbin MS

Prakash Hinduja, 78, and his wife Kamal Hinduja, 75, each got four years and six months, while their son Ajay, 56, and his wife Namrata, 50, received four-year terms, the presiding judge in Geneva ruled (Photo: iStock)

A Swiss court has sentenced four members of the UK’s wealthiest family, the Hindujas, to prison terms after convicting them of labour exploitation. Prakash Hinduja, 78, his wife Kamal Hinduja, 75, their son Ajay Hinduja, 56, and his wife Namrata Hinduja, 50, received sentences ranging from four to four-and-a-half years.

The Geneva court ruled that the Hindujas exploited their immigrant staff by paying them significantly less than Swiss labour standards. Despite the gravity of these convictions, the court acquitted the family of the more serious charge of human trafficking.

Lawyers for the Hinduja family, whose fortune is estimated at £37 billion, have announced their intention to appeal. “Our clients have been acquitted of all human trafficking charges. We are appalled and disappointed by the rest of the decision made in this court of first instance, and we have, of course, filed an appeal to the higher court, thereby making this part of the judgement not effective,” read a statement by their lawyers, Yael Hayat, Robert Assael, and Roman Jordan.

Prosecutor Yves Bertossa highlighted that the Hinduja family took advantage of their employees’ vulnerable positions by underpaying them, with wages as low as £287 ($363) a month—up to 90 per cent below the standard rate. During the trial, it was revealed that the family brought servants from India and allegedly confiscated their passports upon arrival in Switzerland.

In contrast, the defence insisted that the employees were adequately compensated and free to leave the villa. They argued that the prosecution sought to target the Hinduja family as an example, disregarding the out-of-court settlements that led the employees to drop their complaints.

Despite the appeal, the court has not enforced any immediate detention for the family members, with the judge noting their significant ties to Switzerland and current medical conditions. The family’s lawyers reiterated their trust in the Swiss judicial system, stating, “The family has full faith in the judicial process and remains confident that the truth will prevail.”

