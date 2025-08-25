Sushin Shyam questions Netflix over ‘Splinter Cell’ trailer’s use of ‘Aavesham’ track without credit

Highlights:

Sushin Shyam says his track The Last Dance from Aavesham was used in Netflix’s Splinter Cell: Deathwatch trailer without credit.

In a YouTube comment, he thanked Netflix but added it “would’ve been even cooler if my name had made it to the credits too.”

Netflix and Ubisoft have not responded to the issue.

Sushin Shyam is working on new projects with Suriya, Fahadh Faasil, and Priyadarshan.

AR Rahman recently followed Sushin Shyam on Instagram, which he called his “first real fanboy moment.”

Malayalam composer Sushin Shyam has questioned Netflix after discovering that his track from the 2022 film Aavesham was used in the trailer for Splinter Cell: Deathwatch without acknowledgement. The teaser, which was released on Netflix’s official channel, includes parts of The Last Dance, composed by Sushin Shyam and performed by rapper Hanumankind. However, neither of them were credited in the promotional material.

In a YouTube comment on the official trailer, Sushin Shyam wrote: “would’ve been even cooler if my name had made it to the credits too.” He also thanked Netflix for featuring the track. The comment was later deleted, but not before fans rallied behind him, flooding the trailer’s comment section with demands for recognition.

So far, Netflix and Ubisoft, the publisher behind the Splinter Cell franchise, have not responded to the concerns.

Which Aavesham Track Was Used?

The track at the centre of the debate is The Last Dance. Sushin Shyam composed the song for Aavesham, a Fahadh Faasil-starrer released in 2022. Performed by Hanumankind, the track became a standout feature of the film and was noted for its energetic and experimental sound.

Its use in a global Netflix property like Splinter Cell demonstrates the growing influence of Malayalam film music in international media. However, the absence of credit has triggered a conversation about transparency in music licensing and the recognition of South Asian composers in global entertainment projects.

Fans have openly questioned whether the lack of credit was an error or if it reflects a broader trend of overlooking non-Western artists in international productions.

Sushin Shyam’s Response and Fan Reactions

By confirming through his own post that the track was indeed his, Sushin Shyam brought the issue directly to public attention. His choice to point out the missing credit without hostility but with a firm stance resonated with fans.

The overwhelming response from viewers has highlighted ongoing frustrations about the underrepresentation of South Asian musicians in the global music and entertainment industries. YouTube comments on the trailer have since been filled with calls for Netflix and Ubisoft to address the oversight.

Sushin Shyam’s Current and Upcoming Projects

Despite the controversy, Sushin Shyam continues to expand his career across industries. He is composing for Balan, directed by Chidambaram and produced by KVN Productions, which has also announced major projects with actors Vijay and Yash. He is also working on Torpedo, a film by Tharun Moorthy that stars Fahadh Faasil, Naslen, Arjun Das, and Ganapathi.

In addition, Sushin Shyam has confirmed his role as the music composer in Tamil actor Suriya’s upcoming film, marking another significant step in his professional journey. Beyond Malayalam and Tamil cinema, he is also scoring for a Hindi thriller directed by Priyadarshan, demonstrating his increasing presence across Indian film industries.

These projects show that Sushin Shyam has moved well beyond regional cinema and is carving a space for himself in mainstream Indian entertainment.

AR Rahman’s Gesture Toward Sushin Shyam

In the midst of the debate, Sushin Shyam shared another personal milestone—he was followed on Instagram by legendary composer AR Rahman. Calling it his “first real fanboy moment,” Sushin Shyam expressed gratitude and excitement. He posted a screenshot of Rahman’s message alongside a reference to Roobaroo from Rang De Basanti.

For Sushin Shyam, this recognition from one of India’s most acclaimed musicians was a reminder of how far his career has progressed, despite challenges around recognition at the international level.

Why the Lack of Credit Matters

The omission of credit to Sushin Shyam and Hanumankind in the Splinter Cell: Deathwatch trailer raises questions about how music is sourced and attributed in promotional content. With the global reach of platforms like Netflix, the issue highlights how important proper licensing transparency and acknowledgment are for artists working outside mainstream Western markets.

For Sushin Shyam, the incident is not only about one missing credit but also about ensuring fair recognition for South Asian composers whose work is increasingly being featured in global productions.