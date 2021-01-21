21st January 2021 marks Sushant Singh Rajput’s 35th birth anniversary. The actor left us last year in June, and his fans are still in a shock that he is no more.

In the seven years of his career in Bollywood, Sushant proved his mettle as an actor, and was also known for his amazing dance moves.

Today, on his birth anniversary, let’s look at the list of top five songs of the actor…

Manjha

When we talk about Sushant Singh Rajput’s songs, Manjha is the first one that comes to our mind. While Sushant didn’t dance in the track, the soulful track touched the right chords of everyone’s heart.

Main Tera Boyfriend

Sushant was undoubtedly a fantastic dancer, and his dancing skills were actually utilised in the song Main Tera Boyfriend from Raabta. The actor had put his best foot forward in the track and even looked super hot in it.

Sweetheart

In Kai Po Che, Abhishek Kapoor didn’t make Sushant dance, but the filmmaker made sure that in Kedarnath, the actor gets a chance to showcase his dancing skills. In the song Sweetheart, Sushant was just amazing.

Fikar Not

Fikar Not from Chhichhore featured all the actors from the film, but we won’t be wrong if we say that Sushant stole the show. The actor was damn good in the track and portrayed both the young and the old version very well.

Dil Bechara (Title Track)

The last time we all saw Sushant dancing was in the title track of Dil Bechara. It wasn’t a hardcore dance number, but the actor managed to steal our hearts once again. Dil Bechara is, unfortunately, the last film of Sushant. It was released in July 2020 on Disney+ Hotstar.