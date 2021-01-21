It is still hard to believe that actor Sushant Singh Rajput is no more with us. The actor passed away on 14th June 2020.

Today, it is Sushant’s 35th birth anniversary and many Bollywood celebs took to social media to wish the actor…

Kangana Raanaut in several tweets wrote, “Dear Sushant, movie mafia banned you bullied you and harassed you, many times on social media you aksed for help and I regret not being there for you. I wish I didn’t assume you are strong enough to handle mafia torture on your own. I wish … Happy Birthday dear one #SushantDay. Never forget Sushant spoke about YashRaj films banning him,He also spoke about Karan Johar showing him big dreams and dumping his film on streaming, then crying to the whole world that Sushant is a flop actor. Never forget all Mahesh Bhatt children are depressed yet he told Sushant that he will die Parveen Babi death, he self admittedly gave him therapy. These people collectively killed him and Sushant himslef wrote that in his social media interaction before his death. Never forgive never forget #SushantSinghRajput #SushantDay. Above everything celebrate Sushant day as a celebration of life, don’t let anyone tell you that you arnt good enough, don’t trust anyone more than yourself, leave people who tell you drugs are the solution and suck you dry financially and emotionally, celebrate #SushantDay.”

Ekta Kapoor tweeted, “Sushi forever ! Shining bright like a star! Love n light wherever u r! Happie birth on earth day!”

Filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor, who had worked with Sushant in movies like Kai Po Che and Kedarnath, tweeted, “Burdayboyyyy!!! Miss karta hoon yaar tujhe @itsSSR #ssrbirthday #SushantDay.”

Swastika Mukherjee, who had shared screen space with Sushant in Detective Byomkesh Bakshy and Dil Bechara, wrote, “He had clicked this one during the promotions of #detectivebyomkeshbakshi Through your films you will always be remembered. Happy Birthday #SushantSinghRajput.”

Bhumi Pednekar and Rajkummar Rao posted a picture of Sushant on their Insta story. Check out their posts here…