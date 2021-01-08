Sushant Singh Rajput was supposed to star in a space drama titled Chanda Mama Door Ke. The movie was announced a few years ago, and Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan was going to direct it. Sushant had also started preparations for the film, but reportedly, he opted out of the movie due to date issues, and later the film was put on a backburner.

Now, director Sanjay Puran Singh plans to revive the project as a tribute to Sushant. While talking to Mid-day, the filmmaker stated, “The film is not shelved. I hope I will be able to translate on screen what I have visualised in my head and put on paper. That said, I am not reviving it right away as it has not been even a year to Sushant’s passing; his loss has been emotionally exhausting.”

“Whenever I make the film, it will be a tribute to Sushant. He was so attached to the script that I owe this to him. He had given a lot of inputs to the (material),” he added.

Furhter talking about the casting of the film, Singh stated, “I can’t think of a replacement for Sushant. Many suggested that I turn it into a web series, but I want to retain it as a film. It is meant for the big screen.”

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away last year in June, and while Mumbai Police had stated that it’s a suicide, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had to probe in the case. The agency has not yet given any decision on the Sushant’s case.