26.9 C
New York
Wednesday, July 10, 2024
Subscribe
HomeNewsSurya Kant from Tata Sons joins US-India strategic body's Board of Directors
News

Surya Kant from Tata Sons joins US-India strategic body’s Board of Directors

By: vibhuti

Date:

Kant, who has 40 years of industry experience, leads various important initiatives between the US and India in his role at Tata Sons Private Limited. (Photo credit: usispf.org)

Related stories

News

Russia to release Indians ‘tricked’ into joining army, Modi secures assurance from Putin

Russia has promised to release Indians who were tricked...
News

Pakistan authorizes spy agency to monitor phone calls

Pakistan's government has legally empowered the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI)...
News

Kerala cyclist plans American trek after completing UK expedition

Fayis Asraf Ali, a 37-year-old engineer from Kerala, recently...
News

Indian student drowns at waterfall in New York

A 25-year-old Indian student from Trine University drowned at...
News

Biden reaffirms presidential election bid amid criticism and health rumors

President Joe Biden reaffirmed on Monday (8) that he...

Surya Kant from Tata Sons has joined the Board of Directors of the US India Strategic and Partnership Forum (USISPF). Kant is well-known for his major contributions to India’s IT sector.

“Sury’s leadership will help chart and guide the contours of the strategic partnership. Sury understands the changing dynamic of tech, startups, and STEM education in fostering stronger partnerships between Washington and New Delhi,” said Mukesh Aghi, president and CEO of USISPF. “I am confident that, with his inputs and expertise, we will explore newer avenues and deeper areas of collaboration between the United States and India,” he added.

Kant, who has 40 years of industry experience, leads various important initiatives between the US and India in his role at Tata Sons Private Limited. He advises many Tata group companies on their business strategies in the US, helping them expand and find new opportunities.

“The relationship between India and the United States has grown from strength to strength. USISPF’s efforts to foster bilateral connections are crucial, and I look forward to working with the other board members as we aim ever higher to realize the full potential of this unique partnership,” Kant said in a statement.

USISPF noted that Kant has made significant contributions to the growth of the Indian IT industry and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS). He led TCS operations in the US, Japan, the UK, and North India. Under his leadership, TCS North America’s annual revenues grew from USD 1 billion to USD 13 billion, and he oversaw TCS’ transition to the Title Sponsor of the New York City Marathon, the world’s largest marathon.

vibhuti
vibhuti

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Kerala cyclist plans American trek after completing UK expedition
Next article
Pakistan authorizes spy agency to monitor phone calls

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

India hopes for gold medal in Paris Olympics in hockey

Sports 0
India ended a 41-year wait for an Olympic men's...

Pakistan authorizes spy agency to monitor phone calls

News 0
Pakistan's government has legally empowered the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI)...

Rwanda asserts no repayment clause in terminated migrant deal

UK News 0
The Rwandan government has confirmed that there is no...

Popular

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc