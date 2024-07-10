Surya Kant from Tata Sons joins US-India strategic body’s Board of Directors

Surya Kant from Tata Sons has joined the Board of Directors of the US India Strategic and Partnership Forum (USISPF). Kant is well-known for his major contributions to India’s IT sector.

“Sury’s leadership will help chart and guide the contours of the strategic partnership. Sury understands the changing dynamic of tech, startups, and STEM education in fostering stronger partnerships between Washington and New Delhi,” said Mukesh Aghi, president and CEO of USISPF. “I am confident that, with his inputs and expertise, we will explore newer avenues and deeper areas of collaboration between the United States and India,” he added.

Kant, who has 40 years of industry experience, leads various important initiatives between the US and India in his role at Tata Sons Private Limited. He advises many Tata group companies on their business strategies in the US, helping them expand and find new opportunities.

“The relationship between India and the United States has grown from strength to strength. USISPF’s efforts to foster bilateral connections are crucial, and I look forward to working with the other board members as we aim ever higher to realize the full potential of this unique partnership,” Kant said in a statement.

USISPF noted that Kant has made significant contributions to the growth of the Indian IT industry and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS). He led TCS operations in the US, Japan, the UK, and North India. Under his leadership, TCS North America’s annual revenues grew from USD 1 billion to USD 13 billion, and he oversaw TCS’ transition to the Title Sponsor of the New York City Marathon, the world’s largest marathon.