Thursday, August 31, 2023
Survey: Majority of Indians back Modi and perceive growing global clout
Headline news

Survey: Majority of Indians back Modi and perceive growing global clout

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

ABOUT 80 per cent of Indians have a favourable view of prime minister Narendra Modi and around seven in 10 Indians believe their country has recently become more influential, according to a survey by the PEW Research Center.

The survey, released ahead of the G20 Summit, also noted that public opinion of India was generally positive across the world with a median of 46 per cent reporting favourable views of India as compared to 34 per cent unfavourable views. Sixteen per cent did not share an opinion at all.

Views of India are most positive in Israel, where 71 per cent say they have a favourable view of the country, the report said.

Pew said the survey was conducted from February 20 to May 22, among 30,861 adults in 24 countries, including 2,611 from India, to examine global views of Modi, the scope of India’s global power and Indians’ views of other countries.

Only a fifth of Indians expressed an unfavourable opinion of Modi in 2023, the survey found.

Responding to the results of the survey, the BJP said the popularity of Modi remained intact.

“The popularity of Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi certainly remains intact! Majority of people in India and across the world believe that India’s global influence is getting stronger!” the official handle of BJP said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

It added that the Pew survey “stands as a testament to the above statements.”

“Indian adults are more likely to believe India’s power is on the rise. Around seven in ten Indians believe their country has recently become more influential. This stands in comparison with a 2022 survey conducted across 19 countries, where a median of only 28 per cent said the same,” Pew said.

According to the report, about half of Indians (49 per cent) say that the influence of the US is getting stronger in recent years, and 41 per cent say the same about Russia. Meanwhile, Indians’ views on China’s influence are somewhat more mixed, it said.

(PTI)

