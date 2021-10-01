South star Suriya’s production house 2D Entertainment and Amazon Prime Video have signed a four-film deal. The first film to start streaming on the digital platform was Raame Aandalum Raavane Aandalum (24th September 2021).

On Thursday (30), it was announced that Jyotika’s Udanpirappe will premiere on 14th October 2021.

Now, on Friday (01), Suriya took to Twitter to make an announcement that his movie Jai Bhim will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on 2nd November 2021 which is the Diwali weekend.

He tweeted, “Proud to bring this story of courage and faith in pursuit of Justice!! #JaiBhimOnPrime arrives Nov 2, on @PrimeVideoIN @prakashraaj #Jyotika @tjgnan @RSeanRoldan @srkathiir @KKadhirr_artdir @philoedit @rajisha_vijayan #Manikandan @jose_lijomol @rajsekarpandian @2D_ENTPVTLTD.”

Directed by T. J. Gnanavel, Jai Bhim also stars Rajisha Vijayan and Lijomol Jose. The movie is a courtroom drama, and fans of Suriya are super excited about the movie.

Jai Bhim will be Suriya’s second film to get a direct-to-digital release on Amazon Prime Video. Last year in November, the actor’s movie Soorarai Pottru was premiered on the streaming platform.

Apart from Jai Bhim, Suriya will be seen in movies like Rocketry (cameo) and Etharkkum Thunindhavan. Rocketry, which stars R Madhavan in the lead role, is slated to release on 1st April 2022.