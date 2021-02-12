Kollywood star Suriya, who tested positive for the novel coronavirus last week, has returned home days after his diagnosis. His brother Karthi, who is also a popular actor in Tamil cinema, took to Twitter to share the news.

Karthi wrote, “Anna is back home and all safe! (He) will be in home quarantine for a few days. (I) can’t thank you all enough for the prayers and best wishes!”

On Sunday, Suriya shared the news that he had tested positive for Covid-19 on Twitter. “I am undergoing treatment for Covid-19 and am better now. Let us all realise that life has not returned to normalcy yet. We also cannot be filled with fear and let life come to a standstill. We still need to be careful and safe. Lots of love and gratitude to the dedicated doctors and medical staff standing by my side,” he wrote in his mother tongue Tamil.

On the work front, Suriya is gearing up to make his digital debut with an upcoming series, titled Navarasa. The Tamil anthology web-series is being produced by celebrated filmmaker Mani Ratnam under his production house Madras Talkies.

Navarasa has nine standalone episodes based on the Indian concept of the Navarasas, directed by Arvind Swami, Bejoy Nambiar, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Halitha Shameem, K. V. Anand, Karthick Naren, Karthik Subbaraj, Ponram, and Rathindran R. Prasad.

Suriya stars in the segment directed by Gautham Menon. The duo has previously worked together on such successful Tamil films as Kaakha Kaakha (2003) and Vaaranam Aayiram (2008). Navarasa is set to premiere in 2021 on Netflix.

