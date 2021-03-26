Actor Suraj Sharma, who is known for delivering memorable performances in such notable films as Life of Pie (2012) and Phillauri (2017), can be currently seen in The Illegal, a film which recently had its premiere on Amazon Prime Video.

Also starring Adil Hussain, Neelima Azeem, and Shweta Tripathi in pivotal roles, The Illegal is a realistic tale of a young film school student from middle-class India who is forced to drop out to support his family while staying in the United States as an undocumented worker working in a restaurant.

Talking about the film, Sharma says that the story was a lot similar to his personal life experiences. He shares, “During my time in America, I used to go to all these Indian restaurants for my ‘ghar ka khaana’, where I came across all these Indian people and their back stories, which gave me a very sharp and clear insight of their life. Over the course of years, I realized what intense backgrounds they come from, how they are pushing themselves to provide for their families and fulfil their goals. So, when I came across the script, I could relate to the character of Hassan, because I have lived through that and heard about it before.”

The Illegal has been written and directed by Danish Renzu, who also migrated to the US when he was very young and graduated from the University of California. It also stars Iqbal Theba, Jay Ali, Hannah Masi, and Danny Vasquez in prominent roles.

The Illegal is available exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

