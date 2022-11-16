Superstar Rajinikanth is in awe of actor-filmmaker Rishab Shetty’s critically and commercially successful film Kantara (2022). He recently invited Shetty to his home and gifted him a gold chain as a token of appreciation. The superstar also said that such films happen ‘once in 50 years.’

Kantara, which is an action thriller, entered theatres on September 30. Rajinikanth watched the film on October 26.

After watching the film, the superstar took to his Twitter handle and wrote, “Kantara movie, you gave me goosebumps. Rishab, hats off to you as a writer, director, and actor. Congrats to the whole cast and crew of this masterpiece in Indian cinema.”

Shetty met Rajinikanth at the latter’s residence in Chennai, on October 29. After meeting the superstar, he tweeted, “If you praise us once, we will praise you a hundred times. Thank you @rajinikanth Sir, we are always grateful for your appreciation for our film Kantara,” Rishab Shetty tweeted.

Noted distributor and film critic Ramesh Bala has now revealed that Thalaivar gifted an expensive chain to Rishab and congratulated him for delivering a rare film. Here is his tweet:

Rishab Shetty also met the former South African international cricketer AB de Villiers. The two dropped a video on their social media handles sharing some moments of their meet with fans. The video also had some glimpses of the film and on-ground match shots of AB de Villiers.

For those not in the know, Kantara has emerged as the No. 1 film in the list of India’s Current Top 250 Films which was released by IMDb recently.

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth is presently busy filming his next film Jailer, which is touted to be an action comedy. He will also appear in a cameo in Lal Salaam, which is being directed by his daughter, Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth.

