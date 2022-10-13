Victoria’s Secret model Heidi Klum has been facing backlash on social media after she posed in lacy lingerie with her 18-year-old daughter, Leni, for a photoshoot.

Joins a string of model and celebrity mothers like Cindy Crawford and Kate Moss who have made the strategic decision to exhibit their girls, Heidi, 49, shared photos of the campaign for Italian lingerie brand Intimissimi on Instagram earlier this week and explained the reason why she did it with her daughter.

“Together with Intimissimi we celebrate women; the love and support between a mother and her daughter; and how confident, beautiful and happy lingerie can make you feel,” she wrote.

The supermodel also shared videos from the photoshoot, showing herself and Leni laughing on set while posing in their matching lingerie.

As soon as Heidi dropped the pictures and videos on social media, followers did not waste a moment in sharing their opinion on the same.

“I love Heidi and all but I don’t know about doing a lingerie shoot with your daughter,” one person wrote. “It just doesn’t seem appropriate.”

Another wrote, “The younger girl looks like a child, wrong to be in a lingerie ad.”

A third tweeted, “It’s wrong and makes me feel deeply uneasy!”

“Something ain’t right when you pose in your bra and underwear with your daughter… And for the world to see it,” commented a fourth one.

“Sexualizing your daughter the moment they turn legal is weird,” another person wrote on a post shared by Intimissimi.

Ulrika Jonsson, who is a TV presenter, criticized Heidi in her column for The Sun and mentioned her two daughters Bo, 22, and Martha, 18, would find it ‘cringe’ to pose in underwear along with their mother. “If I asked them to pose next to me in a lingerie photoshoot or even, God forbid, “twinning” with me, I wouldn’t even get a response, just a glare that says “NO”,” she wrote.

“Trying to match with your daughter makes me feel deeply uneasy. It’s like trying to make the child look like you or perhaps, worse still, make you look like a child. Besides, your daughter is your daughter. Not your bezzie mate,” she added.

